Snippets from UK: Indian Travellers to Britain Try to Bypass Flight Ban

Rush among Indian Travellers to Dodge UK Red-listing: The red-listing for travel to Britain for Indians takes effect from 0830 IST on Friday. This has led to quite a rush to get to Britain before then for travellers intending to travel at some stage. After that Indian citizens who have travelled out from India over the previous ten days will be denied entry. But this is just for starters – this is not a continuing arrangement for Indian citizens to head for the UK whenever they wish so long as they first spend ten days wandering about somewhere in the world before turning up in Britain. British citizens and Indians resident in the UK can continue to come in, but after first completing ten days quarantine in a government-ordered hotel.

Indian Flyers to Britain Face Steep Airfare: Before the red-listing of arrivals from India, a lot of Indian travellers heading to the UK are seeing green, and paying for it. An estimated 3,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Britain on a dozen flights before the red-listing is activated this Friday. Ticket prices are reported as high as 2,000 pounds, for economy that is. This has led to new fears in Britain that many of these arrivals can bring the virus with them. A delay by India in December to ban arrivals from Britain led to an outbreak of the UK variant, and everyone has seen the rest. The Indian arrivals before Friday will be advised to isolate at home, but such isolation is not being enforced.

Indian Students Headed for UK Hit by Increased Expenses: An exception to the ban will be the thousands of Indian students studying in Britain. A student visa or a Tier 4 visa is being held to be as good as a resident visa. That does mean that Indian students will be able to travel to Britain so far as regulations go. The difficulty will be the £1,750 each person will have to spend on ten days compulsory quarantine in a hotel. That added to the airfare and Covid test fees makes Britain a particularly expensive place to visit, even if legally permitted. It’s not legal or medical but financial burdens that will keep many thousands away.

UK Yet to Classify Indian Covid Strain as ‘Variant of Concern’: The Indian variant of the virus, as it has come quickly to be called, may not be quite as deadly as feared. Crucially, UK medical authorities have still not classed this a “variant of concern” but only a “variant under observation”. It is being clarified by the UK government that the red-listing of India is a precautionary measure. The reassurances come amidst a shrill campaign in some of the UK media suggesting that the red-listing of India may have come too late to stop this Indian mutation of the virus spreading around Britain. The critical question now is which of the vaccines offers the best protection against it.

Drive against Minorities’ Vaccine Hesitancy Gets Shot in the Arm: After a long vaccine hesitancy that led Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) to launch vaccination drives in temples and mosques to dress inoculation up as a holy blessing, the NHS reports that uptake among the minorities has risen sharply since February of this year. Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care with NHS England, says “really significant progress” has now been made. In fact the uptake among the minorities now outpaces the national average. The take-up among Indian groups had been reasonably good. But since February, she says, vaccination among Pakistanis is now four times higher and among Bangladeshis five times higher.

