SNAP 2020 result out at snaptest.org; admission to conclude after group exercises, personal interviews

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 on its official website - snaptest.org. Candidates who appeared in the national level exam will have to use their login credentials to check the results from the website.

SNAP 2020 was conducted via online mode in three phases. While the first exam was held on 20 December, the following were sscheduled on 6 and 9 January, 2021.

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the SNAP at snaptest.org

Step 2: Search for the 'SNAP 2020 result' link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Enter your SNAP ID and password in the given space

Step 4: A new page with the results will appear

Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the mark sheet

Here is the direct link to download/ check the SNAP 2020 result

As per the university rules, if a candidate qualifies the SNAP exam, they will have to appear for group exercises, personal interviews (PIs) and written ability tests (WATs) in order to be screened further. All shortlisted applicants need to go through these rounds of screening in order to be eligible to enter the varsity.

The total marks of the SNAP exam is calculated on the basis of the marks obtained in all of the sections in the SNAP question paper combined. Then this total score is scaled down to 50 percent in the final selection of candidates. Other procedures make up for the rest of the marks.

Once all the other processes are duly conducted, the SIU will publish the SNAP 2020 final result. According to the list, selected candidates will have to secure their seats by paying the fees and enrolling themselves.

