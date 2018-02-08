Smriti Mandhana to promote Bata's Power range

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Indian women's cricket team's swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana was on Thursday unveiled as the new face of European footwear brand Bata's Power range of sports outfits.

The 21-year-old has been in rollicking form in the ongoing three-match One-day International series in South Africa, where she scored 84 in the first game before hitting her career-best 135 in the second match to help India take a 2-0 lead.

Smriti rose to fame after her memorable knocks at the ICC Women's World Cup last year, which not only helped her win accolades but also the love of the nation.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Smriti said: "I have been playing and loving cricket from a very young age. However, even till date every day is a new game. In the sense that there is a new challenge and along with it a fresh opportunity of achieving new milestones."

"It is a great privilege to be the brand ambassador for Power as it truly reflects my personal style and values," she added.

