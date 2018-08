India opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run with yet another stunning performance in the Women's Cricket Super League, guiding her team Western Storm to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Lancashire Thunder with a 61-ball 102. Riding on Mandhana's hundred, her first in T20s, which included 12 fours and four sixes, Storm chased down a target of 154 and moved level on points with leaders Loughborough Lightning.