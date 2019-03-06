Smriti Mandhana expresses confidence in India's pace bowling attack

India will take on England in the second T20 match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 07, 2019. In the recent interview, while addressing to media, Indian women's cricket team skipper Smriti Mandhana praised her cricket team and said, "We have really good pace bowlers coming in. You won't get someone like Jhulan Goswami because she has so much of experience. It is wrong to expect a pace bowler like Jhulan in the second match and delivering the same thing because she is one of her kind. I played the Presidents-XI match as well. Even I used to feel like seeing the pace bowlers, they did a brilliant job. We got 4/5 wickets in first 10 overs and those were all pace bowlers. There is a depth and you have to give enough chances to be a match winner for India." Talking about the first inning, she added, "The first wicket was really good to bat on. If the wickets change in the second inning then we would think as a team that the decision was wrong. Wickets remained same but target of 150 was quite chasable." England leads the series by 1-0.