Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi on his silence over Sidhu's visit to Pakistan

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his silence over Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to Pakistan. When she was asked about Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa's recent statement against India, she said, "Congress chief kept mum on Sidhu sahab's trip to Pakistan. Now what would Congress Chief say after Sidhu has returned from Pakistan and Pakistan is speaking against India. Congress chief's silence is understandable, as on one side there is Sidhu who goes and hugs Pakistan Army General who is speaking against India and on other hand, it is Mani Shankar Aiyar whose candidature cancellation during Gujarat polls was just an eyewash." She also alleged that Congress cares less about the nation and more about foreign powers.