BJP lawmakers on December 13, in Lok Sabha, demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India'remark. Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, who defeated the Congress leader in Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said, "This is first time in the history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"