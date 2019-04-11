Smriti Irani performes 'havan' ahead of filing her nomination from Amethi constituency

Union Textile Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani performed 'havan' in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi ahead of filing her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency. She performed 'havan' along with her husband Zubin Irani. The election in Amethi is scheduled to be held in fifth phase on May 06. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India.