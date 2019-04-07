Will Smith's new meaning to life after India visit

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith says he got a new perspective towards life and the truths of the world after exploring the culture of India.

Smith has visited India several times, once to promote his Netflix movie "Bright" in Mumbai and once to be part of a summit in New Delhi. The "Men in Black" star always takes out time from his busy schedule to experience different facets of the country.

He has expressed his fondness for the country through the social media -- be it about ticking Bollywood off his bucket list or about going on a spiritual sojourn.

On Sunday, the actor shared some glimpses of his trip to Haridwar.

"My Grandmother used to say, 'God teaches through experience'. Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," he posted along with several photographs.

In the images, he has captured the essence of Haridwar. In one, he is seen meditating, and looks peaceful in a white T-shirt and garlanded.

In another, he is seen engrossed in a conversation with a priest. In a third photograph, he is showing his hand after performing puja with milk, ghee, water and more.

The actor also shared a short video of Ganga aarti, in which he is seen interacting with some of his Indian fans but through eye gestures.

His fans were ecstatic. One user said: "You are looking Indian", while another wrote: "I can see it in your eyes Will... keep on this path."

Another user posted: "I love this so much! Thank you for embracing our culture and religion."

Earlier this week, Smith shared a video of himself grooving to "Radha teri chunari" with cast of "Student Of The Year 2", and in another he is seen learning some Bollywood dance tricks and pelvic thrusts from actor Ranveer Singh.

