Smith pleased with all-round display in 4th ODI win over India

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Australia captain Steve Smith wore a smiling face as his side, riding on success from both batsmen and bowlers, beat India by 21 runs in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match here on Thursday.

"Nice to be on this side. Nice to get a win in. (David) Warner and (Aaron) Finch were spectacular. They really paced the innings nicely. We lost a few wickets again (in the middle). (Peter) Handscomb was very good at the end and it was nice little cameo from him to get us to 330. 300 wouldn't have been enough," Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"(Coming to bowling) It was nice to defend and get a win. We were probably a bit too wide with he new ball. Bowlers were a little bit off throughout but pulled things back."

Having already lost the five-match series with three consecutive losses, Australia won the toss and put up 334 for five in 50 overs, thanks to opening batsmen Warner (124) and Finch (94).

Playing his 100th ODI, Warner struck his 14th century as he and Finch forged a 231-run stand for the opening wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

India pulled things under control after the end of the opening partnership in the 35th over but Handscomb's 43 off 30 balls put the visitors in command.

During the chase, India were put on right track by Kedar Jadhav (67), Rohit Sharma (65), Ajinkya Rahane (53) and Hardik Pandya (41). But pacer Kane Richardson (3/58) and Nathan Coulter-Nile ((2/56), along with Pat Cummins (1/59) helped Australia restrict India to 313/8 in 50 overs.

Smith was all praise for his vice-captain Warner, who hammered 12 fours and four sixes.

"It was nice to sit up there and watch Warner do his thing. His ODI form in the last two years has been unbelievable. He continues to grow and get better as a player which is what we're after," he said.

