Will Smith gets Bollywood lesson from 'two of the best in the game'

American actor Will Smith is surely having a blast in India, thanks to Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The Hollywood star took to his official Instagram account to share some fun pictures from his dinner date with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. He posted a picture where KJo and Ranveer can be seen teaching him the tricks of Bollywood. The post read, "Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game!" Ranveer and Karan can be seen striking a quirky romantic pose while Will can be seen laughing along with them. Karan commented on the post, saying, "Haha! I have no clue what we were trying to do!! Was so much fun though." The 'Pursuit OF Happyness' actor, who is in Mumbai to attend an event, made an appearance on the sets of 'Koffee with Karan'. The dynamic duo Ranveer and Akshay Kumar shot for their Koffee episode recently, with Smith gracing the sets. From then, speculations are doing the rounds that the episode may feature Will as well. The host of the show Karan Johar also shared a snap of Will, Ranveer and himself on his Instagram account. Will Smith's popular movies include 'Suicide Squad', 'Men in Black', 'Ali', among many others.