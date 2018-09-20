Smita Patil Memorial Award is special as I complete 10 years in the industry: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was facilitated with the Smita Patil Memorial Award by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal at Priyadarshni Academy 34th Anniversary Global Awards, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Anushka said, "This award is very special for me as today I also completed 10 years in the industry. Awards like this validate my choices, as I don't come from this industry." Priyadarshni Academy presents awards to noted personalities. It is a non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization. Anushka wore an emerald green and gold saree made, reportedly, by local artisans. She paired the saree with a simple necklace and green bindi. Anushka along with Varun Dhawan were recently made Skill India ambassadors.