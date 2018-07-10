Smita Bansal steps out of comfort zone for 'Nazar'

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Actress Smita Bansal, known for shows like "Amanat", "Aashirwad" and "Balika Vadhu", will be seen in supernatural fantasy drama "Nazar" in a role that she feels will challenge her.

"Nazar", set to go on air on Star Plus, is set in modern India and talks about the dark energies of a 'daayan' and how they affect lives.

Smita plays a "crucial" character in the show, read a statetent.

"I am excited to be part of a project that challenges me to think outside my comfort zone. I love playing characters that have different layers to it and are meaningful. I have waited for 2 years to play a role like this and I am very grateful to the makers for getting me onboard for the show," she said.

--IANS

rb/sed