Service with smile: Military Nursing Service observes 92nd Raising Day

The Military Nursing Service (MNS) observed its 92nd Raising Day on Sunday. With an aim to remember the supreme sacrifices of fallen MNS staff, a group of nursing veterans paid floral tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the national capital. These MNS officers have played pivotal roles in providing medical aid to the injured soldiers during wars with Pakistan and China. To mark the occasion, celebrations were witnessed at the MNS Officers Mess at Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi Cantonment. A need was felt for professional nursing care for the British troops, which led to the establishment of Army Nursing Services in 1881 in Britain. Subsequently, the Military Nursing Service (MNS) in India started in March 1888, when the first batch of British Army Nurses arrived in India to serve in the hospitals for British troops. The motto of MNS is 'Service with smile.'