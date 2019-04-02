Smartphone brands boost 2019 digital marketing budget

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Smartphone brands will collectively spend Rs 330 crore on digital marketing in India this year, up by 20 per cent compared with the previous year, said a new report on Tuesday.

Social media marketing would consume 26 per cent of the digital marketing budgets for smartphones in 2019, according to the forecast by market research firm techARC.

At Rs 330 crore, the digital marketing budget constitutes six per cent of the overall marketing budget for the smartphone brands in India which is higher than the five per cent of the marketing budget set aside for print media.

"Digital is increasingly becoming the preferred mode in marketing of smartphones as it helps brands to establish an engaging connect with the millennials, who are either the buyers or influencers for smartphones," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst at techARC, in a statement.

Overall, smartphone brands will spend 47 per cent of their marketing budget on outdoor campaigns, 21 per cent on TV, 19 per cent on retail, six per cent on digital, five per cent on print and two per cent on radio, techARC said.

