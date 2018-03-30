Smart India Hackathon: Biggest mistake governments make is to think they alone can bring about change: PM Modi

While addressing the 2nd Smart India Hackathon through videoconferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, the biggest mistake any government can make is to think that they alone can bring about change. The Prime Minister further said change is possible only with participative governance and the will of the people. "Nobody is blessed with all the knowledge in the world. This applies to Governments too. The biggest mistake governments make is to think they alone can bring about change," he said. "What brings about change is participative governance," PM Modi added. The grand finale of the software edition of the Hackathon is being held in Karnataka's Hubballi.