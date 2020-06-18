Smart Bins, 3D-printed ​PPEs, Wearable Trackers: How IIT Madras Has Been at Forefront of Covid-19 Fight

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been ranked the number one engineering institute in India for five consecutive years and number one in the ‘overall’ category for the second year in a row in the central government's National Institutional Ranking Framework. On the other hand the Institute of Eminence has slipped in the QS World University Rankings 2021. Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi spoke to News18.com on the two developments. He also shared the experience of digital teaching learning in IIT Madras, which caused a lot of inconvenience to students with little access and internet provisions. As a result the focus is to get them on campus first after reopening along with the research scholars. Excerpts:

For the fifth time, consecutively, IIT Madras has occupied the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). What are the reasons for this consistent performance?

We are proud to have been accorded this recognition.All IITs play important roles in nation-building. IIT Madras has ensured that the pedagogy and the strengths of the institute are leveraged optimally. The Institute nurtures research on transformational technologies that have the potential to address the societal challenges faced in India today. These included the creation of the requisite infrastructure for the expansion, increasing the faculty strength and increasing the number of PhD scholars and the research output. These are formulated in a manner that builds on the strengths of IIT Madras and the aspirations of the faculty, staff and students.

In particular, aspects unique to IIT Madras, such as the IIT Madras Research Park, the strong linkages with industry, the incubation ecosystem and the large groups working on transformational technologies that impact people’s lives, are leveraged.

We collectively engage with faculty and students in drawing up a roadmap to improve our performance based on quantified targets like increasing faculty strength, student exchanges with global universities, good placements, good quality high impact research, an entrepreneurial and innovation culture on campus to continue to make remarkable strides in our progress.

IIT Madras has a strategic plan in place, which focuses on the same aspects that are also covered under NIRF rankings such as qualified and experienced faculty, rapidly increasing publication quality and count, better student-faculty ratio, greater industry-academic interface which is well reflected through the high amount of industrial consultancy and sponsored research programmes undertaken by the institute and so on. This plan has now been extended to meet the objectives as an Institute of Eminence.

Additionally, IIT Madras has also created a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages students to become job-generators. The IIT Madras incubation cell is India’s leading deep technology startup hub with innovation and impact as key differentiators/drivers.

Over 195 deep tech startups have incubated till date in sectors like manufacturing, IoT, energy/renewables, healthcare/medical devices, water, edu-tech/skill development, agri-tech, robotics, AI, ML, data analytics, AR/VR, and enterprise.

On the other hand, just the day before IIT Madras along with other Institutes of Eminence, (IITs) except OP Jindal Global University, showed a slip in QS World University Rankings 2021 in the past one year. IIT Madras is at 275 from 271 and in 2018-19 it was 264 for two years. What are the reasons behind the slip in international ranking this time?

Different ranking systems have varying metrics including strongly subjective ones based on perception. The international rankings employ two measurable metrics – faculty-student ratio and research citations per faculty. As a growing institute, we are increasing both student intake and faculty strength. The faculty-student ratio changes significantly from year to year as does the citations per faculty.

There is much emphasis on internationalisation of a campus in world rankings. As compared to the global median, some of the IITs have international faculty and students much below the global median. How do you plan to work on that?

The ministry of human resource development has created some scholarships for foreign PhD students, and we hope to increase their number. It is not possible to increase the number of foreign students at the UG level since all intake is only through JEE and very few foreign students will come through this route.

