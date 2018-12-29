Smaller towns hold better prospects for budding golfers: Jeev

Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Contrary to the perception that the game of golf can grow only in major cities, star golfer Jeev Milkha Singh said here on Saturday that small towns and cities give a better chance to budding golfers.

One of the finest golfing celebrities in the country and the son of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, Jeev was here to inspire budding golfers at the 'Milkha' junior Golf Challenge, a two-day contest for children aged 5 to 18 years.

The tournament was held at the Kensville Golf course, a signature course designed by Jeev himself.

"The future of golf in India looks very bright, with many players in the 20-30 age group winning at the international level. Even the younger generation in their teens are doing good," Jeev said.

He added that compared to metros and bigger cities, with their traffic and commuting problems, the smaller towns provided better chances for the game to grow.

"Look for example at Ahmedabad. At least fifty kids are participating in the tournament, with most of them coming from the city itself. Besides, more and more golf courses are coming up in almost every city of the country," Jeev said.

The fifty kids will compete against each other in 19 different categories, the winners of which will get the entry to play the finals of the 'Milkha' junior Golf Challenge Trophy in Chandigarh, scheduled for January 7 to 9.

The winners of the select categories will participate in season ending finales of various international tournaments, the air tickets for which will be sponsored by the Milkha Charitable Trust.

"Compared to other sports and contrary to the perception that the game of golf is only for the affluent and the elite, this game is very affordable for the common man. That's why I see a bright future for the game in India. I want to help as much as I can to nurture this future," Jeev added.

--IANS

amit/desai/ajb/bg