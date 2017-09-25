Slovenia Open TT: Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah clinch gold in junior doubles event

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah has bagged the gold medal in the junior doubles event of Slovenia Open Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis championship at Otocec on Sunday.

Manav and Manush defeated the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Feng I-Hsin and Tai Ming-Wei 11-7, 11-6, 17-15 in the summit showdown to win the event.

Earlier, the second-seeded Indian pair had booked their place in the finals by sweeping aside compatriots Anukram Jain and Snehit Suravajjula 11-8, 8-11, 9 -11, 11-7, 14-12 in their last-four clash.

Meanwhile, Indian top-seeded Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta also made it to the finals of the Cadet Boys singles event by outplaying Iran's Radin Khayyam in straight games of 11-5, 1-4, 11-9 in the semifinal.

Himnakulhpuingheta will now cross swords with second-seed Owen Cathcard of Ireland.

Earlier, Payas Jain and Diya Chitale knocked out in the Cadet quarterfinals.

While Payas slumped to a 11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 6-11 defeat at the hands of Radin Khayyam, Chen Ci-Xuan brushed aside Diya 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.(ANI)