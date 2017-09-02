Slovakia defeat Slovenia World Cup qualifier

Bratislava, Sep 2 (IANS) Slovakia defeated Slovenia 1-0 in Trnava in the 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, recording its fifth win in a row and the first win ever against Slovenia.

Slovakia dominated the whole match, but many of their chances were denied by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid as he blocked shots from Slovakian players Adam Nemec, Marek Hamsik of Robert Mak.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Nemec in the 81st minute after the pass of Mak on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nemec, the best scorer of Slovakia, was happy for his fourth goal in the current qualifiers.

"It was a very important goal and we still can dream about the first place in our group and the direct advance to Russia," said Nemec.

Slovak coach Jan Kozak pointed out the patience of his team during the whole match worked for their victory.

"It's not easy to play against Slovenian defence, but we were patient and scored important goal, which gave us the fantastic victory," said Kozak.

Slovakia has 15 points in the Group F and is two points behind the group leader England. Both team will meet in Wembley on Monday in fight for the first place of the group. Slovakia has never in history defeated England.

--IANS

tri/