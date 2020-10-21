Slippers Hurled at Tejashwi Yadav During Rally for Bihar Elections

An unidentified person threw slippers at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during a rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Tuesday, 20 October, IANS reported.

Yadav was rallying for his party’s candidate when someone attempted to attack him by throwing a slipper on stage. Seconds later, another slipper was hurled at him. A video of the incident went viral.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

As seen in the video, the attack took place while Yadav was seated on the dais before taking up the microphone.

Tejashwi Yadav is the Opposition leader in Bihar and the main face of Mahagathbandhan (Grand alliance), an alliance between RJD, Congress and other Left parties in the state. He is pitted against Nitish Kumar, the chief ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance.

Yadav attended nine rallies on Tuesday and tweeted about the ‘incompetence’ of the NDA government that has ‘ruined Bihar’, and ‘the sea of people’ that came out in support of the RJD at the rally where the incident took place.

This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar.



Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across the Bihar.



Such an electrifying crowd in Goh assembly, Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/ztfz0fjhHK







— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 20, 2020

According to NDTV, party spokesperson, Shivanand Tiwari attributed this surge in the crowd to the contempt and dissatisfaction of the migrant labourers.

“We are really taken aback by this large number, it only confirms that there is huge anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar" he said, according to the report.

The Bihar Assembly elections for their 243 seats in the legislature will take place on 29 October, 3 November and 7 November, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)

