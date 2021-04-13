Slight rise in temperature in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly to settle at 19.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city had registered a low of 18.3 degrees Celsius on Monday while the maximum temperature had stood at 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 19.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, one notch below normal, according to a MeT official.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day time. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. PTI KND DV