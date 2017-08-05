SL 183/10 | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 2nd Test Day 3: Ashwin Five-For Hands Visitors Full Control, SL to Follow-On

Hello and welcome to India.com’s live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test day 3. Sri Lanka resume on an overnight score of 50/2 with Kusal Mendis and captain Dinesh Chandimal at the crease. Stay with us as we bring you the live score updates of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test day 3. Also Catch- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming 2nd Test

India declared in their 1st innings after posting mammoth 622. On day two after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane fell early, Ravi Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja smashed valuable half-centuries to take India to a huge total. While Ashwin and Saha scored patient 54 and 67 respectively, Jadeja was not afraid of using the long handle as he smashed quick-fire 70 and remained unbeaten as Virat Kohli declared the innings.

After toiling hard in the sun, things got worse for the home side when Ravi Ashwin removed both the openers. While Ashwin was getting assistance from the pitch, Upul Tharanga fell after KL Rahul held on to a catch at short leg. The shot came from the middle of Tharanga’s bat. Dimuth Karunaratne was Ashwin’s second victim as he was caught at lone slip further sliding the home side.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.