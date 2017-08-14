Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test day 3. Following-on Sri Lanka have lost one wicket and will resume the third day on 19/1. It is an uphill task for the home side as they still trail by 333 runs. Stay tuned as we bring you the live score updates.

India continues to maintain upper hand as they inch towards historic whitewash against Sri Lanka. On day two total of 15 wickets fell, out of which 11 belonged to Sri Lanka. After India had posted 487 in their first innings, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 135 runs and thus had to follow-on.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Sri Lankan batsmen looked out of sorts. The hosts then lost opener Upul Tharanga early in their second innings as well. Also Catch- IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score & Commentary

Earlier on day two, all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his Test career’s maiden century as he took India past 450-run mark. The right-hander toyed Sri Lankan bowlers as he scored 100 off just 86 balls. During his knock, Pandya smashed 26 runs off one over against Malinda Pushpakumara. It is now the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in one over in Tests.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.