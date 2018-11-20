Skoda Auto India MD Gurpratap Boparai to also lead Volkswagen India

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Volkswagen Group India on Tuesday announced plans for management rejig under which Skoda Auto India's Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai will also lead Volkswagen India from next year.

"With effect from 1 January 2019, Gurpratap Boparai, currently Managing Director of Skoda Auto India Private Ltd, will also become Managing Director of Volkswagen India Private Ltd (VWIPL) Pavel Richter, Technical Director of Production in the 'INDIA 2.0' project will lead production responsibilities for the Group in India," the Group said in a statement.

According to the statement, the restructuring exercise is in order to use the existing synergies more efficiently in the development of this important growth market.

"In the future, all Group brands will continue their operations under the leadership of Gurpratap Boparai with a common strategy in the Indian Market. The restructuring of the Volkswagen Group companies in India is planned for next year, subject to regulatory approvals," the statement said.

The Volkswagen Group is represented by five passenger car brands in India: Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, KODA, and Volkswagen.

