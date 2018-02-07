Skipper Virat Kohli lauds spinners for victory against South Africa

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli applauded young spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for performing yet again in the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town. India defeated South Africa in the third ODI, gaining a lead of 3-0 in the six-match series against the proteas. Both Indian spinners picked four wickets each, reducing South Africa to just 179 runs while chasing a target of 303 put by India in the first innings. Virat Kohli said in the press conference that the team is optimistic about the spinners and confident about the wrist spinners of picking wickets in the next three ODI's. These spinners will be a massive X factor for team India in the next World Cip, skipper Kohli added.