India beat England by 8 wickets in the first T20 international match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on Wednesday. While addressing the press conference, Skipper of England Cricket Team Eoin Morgan praised Bowler of Indian cricket team Kuldeep Yadav who took 5 wickets. Morgan said that Kuldeep Yadav bowled well and we know we can play him better than that and our plans will be made accordingly.