Skin care regime during winters for different skin types

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Skin tends to become very dry during Winter hence you need extra care to keep the skin moist and supple.

Mini Sood Banerjee, Brand Manager at Innisfree India, offers tips on how one should take care of different skin types in winter.

* For dry skin: The skin becomes more dry in winters. In the morning start your routine with washing your face with a cream based cleanser, since foaming cleanser will make the skin drier. Use a moisturising toner which will maintain the skin's moisturisation levels. After that use a rich face cream which will give intense moisturisation to your skin. Use an SPF in the last. You can also use honey as a facemask in winters, since dry skin becomes flaky and starts peeling. Honey won't let the skin peel off.

* For oily skin: For oily skin, it becomes easy during winters. Wash your face with a normal cleanser, use a water-based toner or clean your face with rosewater. Use a water-based moisturizer. Make sure that you moisturise your face after every time you wash your face, to maintain the balance of the oil levels, Use an SPF as a last step.

* For combination skin : Combination skin tends to get dry in winters hence the demand for extra care. Use a normal facewash or cream based face wash as per your choice, tone your face and apply a thick cream for intense moisturisation, apply SPF as a last step. At night also use a cream before going to bed. You can use homemade packs like mix of malai and besan pack for 10 minutes and wash off.

Last but not the least, we tend to drink less water in winters because we turn to hot drinks. But don't forget your skin needs hydration from both inside and outside. Take some warm water with lemon, that can be both refreshing and hydrating at the same time.

Anuj Mishra, Education Manager at Kiehl's India also have some inputs to share.

* Use lukewarm water to shower and wash your face and use gentle non-stripping cleansers so that the skin barrier remains healthy.

* Always use a gentle alcohol-free toner so that PH of the skin remain balanced.

* Stay hydrated by using heavier moisturizers but in case your skin breaks out very easily, or you still feel that your skin is oily, try to give hydration through lightweight serums which contains natural glycerin and Hyaluronic acids.

* Try using more herbal products with natural hydrating ingredients.

* Never compromise on protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. The warm sun rays feel pleasant, but the UV rays can damage your skin a lot. Choose a sunscreen that has titanium dioxide or zinc oxide.

