Skill Development a National Necessity: PM Modi on World Youth Skills Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Thursday, 15 July, stressed the importance of skill development of the youth for the progress of the nation.

"We are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence today. Born in the 21st century, today's youth will carry the journey of India's progress to the 100th year of its Independence," he stated.

""This is why the skill development of the new generation of youth is a national necessity and will provide the base for a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) India."" - PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also recognised the importance of a skilled workforce in the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is the second time we're celebrating World Youth Skills Day amid the pandemic. The challenges of the global pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skills Day by manifold," he said.

"If education gives us the knowledge of what we have to do, skill teaches us how it will be done in actuality," the prime minister said.

Modi also spoke about the need to accelerate the Skill India Mission introduced by the government. "The country's Skill India Mission is a movement to fall into step with the need for skill development," he remarked.

He further observed that more than 1.5 crore youths had received training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"The skilling strategy for our youth should ensure that India is able to provide the solution to the global need for smart, skilled manpower," the prime minister said.

The mission to skill, re-skill and upskill our youth should continue undeterred, he added.

