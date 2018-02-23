Skiing lovers practise despite scanty snow in Narkanda

Hill resort of Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh is offering solace to skiing enthusiasts after delayed and scanty snowfall in the upper reaches of the country cut short winter adventure sports camps in most parts. Skiing lovers were seen practising on Narkanda's Dhomri slopes, where scanty snow continues to remain. A snow sports instructor said the snow in Narkanda lasted as the hill resort faces the north and its forests were healthy.Narkanda is a popular winter sports destination among tourists across India. It has produced some international level players in snow sports like skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing among others.