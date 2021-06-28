Skater Girl: Dir Manjari Makijany & Asha Gond Address Controversy

Netflix' Skater Girl is a story of inspiration and breaking stereotypes to rise above all odds. The film is directed by Manjari Makijany and co-written by sister Vinati Makijany. The movie stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta as the lead, Prerna. Prerna must fight misogyny and patriarchy in every aspect of her life: schooling, marriage, and of course, her dream to skate.

While the film garnered positive reviews ever since its release, it has also been embroiled in controversy after being accused of capitalising on a tribal girl's story.

Skater Girl's makers are being accused of using the story of Asha Gond from Janwaar in Madhya Pradesh, and German national Ulrike Reinhard who set up the Janwaar Castle skatepark.

Vinati spoke to Gaon Connection on the matter.

""(Gond was) just one of many girls we interacted with on one occasion where she was part of a larger casting workshop we conducted for that village, all of which is documented. When she was offered a cameo to play herself (just like other skaters), she declined saying if it’s not their story, they do not want to be in the film.”" - Vinati Makijany, Producer 'Skater Girl'

Gond confirmed that she was offered a camera but backed out because she didn’t want to be in the background. “If it’s my story, why should I be in the background? So, I opted out,” she said, and added, “But, I’ve decided to move on. I meet different people in this small life of ours. I learn from everyone.”

Reinhard, however, added that she was thanked for her contribution in the film's credits but she feels that the girls including Gond also deserved to be credited.

Should've Signed a Contract With the Kids: Ulrike Reinhard

Director Manjari Makijany told Gaon Connection, “Ulrike is legally still under contract as a research consultant, and is aware of the scope of her work, which included facilitating casting workshops in Panna, and is spreading misinformation in spite of her saying she doesn’t want to associate with the film."

Story continues

She added that people can't 'walk away' from contracts after they've been signed, and that their paperwork is compliant. The Skater Girl makers also have legal teams both in India and USA. She further reinstated that the movie is fictional.

Reinhard, who said that she exited the contract because she disagreed with the filmmaker's approach, added that a contract should also have been signed with Asha and the other children at Janwaar.

"“I think that legally they [filmmakers] are in the right, but morally in the wrong. They should have signed a contract with Asha and the other kids of Janwaar to tell their story – just like they did with me. This is yet another proof of how adivasis are treated. The filmmakers knew what they were doing, and they came, they learnt and they did not give credit."" - Ulrike Reinhard to Gaon ConnectionAsha Gond and Reinhard's Story

The Adivasis, a tribal community, constitute almost half of Janwaar's population. Courtesy of the caste system prevalent in India, communities like the Adivasis live segregated from the rest of the community. However, at Reinhard's skatepark, people across class and caste were allowed to participate.

The skatepark also had a policy that prioritises girl children before others to encourage a more gender inclusive experience, especially since girls in the village are hardly encouraged to pursue such hobbies.

Gond and Reinhard have both been vocal on social media about the issue. One of the rules at the skatepark is "No school. No skateboarding." which was implemented to ensure that kids didn't skip school, either by their own volition or because of their parents.

Reinhard even partnered with Prakriti School to organise workshops for the teachers at Janwaar.

Deepa Yadav Must Be Mentioned: Vinati Makijany

One of the skaters from Janwaar does feature in the film as part of the climax. 15-year-old Deepa Yadav had also picked up skating from Reinhard and continues to follow her passion. Even though she hasn't watched the film, Deepa told Gaon Connection that she believes it is every girl's story.

"When I heard the story and whatever I saw during shooting, I think this is the story of all girls who skate," she said.

The Makijany sisters added that the film isn't one person's story and is, instead, based on the skateboarding scene in India.

Also Read: Mac Mohan's Daughter Manjari On Challenges of Making Skater Girl

. Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.Skater Girl: Dir Manjari Makijany & Asha Gond Address ControversyJ&K: After Ex-SPO & Wife, Daughter Too Succumbs to Gunshot Wounds . Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.