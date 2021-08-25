Sixteen People Evacuated From Afghanistan Test Covid Positive; Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Also Comes In Contact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Swarajya Staff
·1-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the government making efforts to airlift Indian as well as Afghan nationals from the war-torn Afghanistan, a 14-day quarantine has been made mandatory for all the evacuees landing at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

RT-PCR tests were conducted on 78 Indian and Afghan nationals returning from Afghanistan on Tuesday, out of which 16 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The tally also include the three Sikhs who brought back with them Guru Granth Sahib from several Afghanistan Gurudwaras, reports India Today.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who was at the Delhi airport to receive Sikhs also came in contact with the infected people. All of them, however, were asymptomatic patients.

Amid the ongoing chaos and unrest in Afghanistan, the Indian government is continuously engaged in evacuating Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn nation.

The mandatory quarantine was initiated after two evacuees tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. As the threat of a possible third Covid wave looms, the move will ensure that positive cases, if any, coming from Afghanistan are taken care of.

"As the COVID-19 immunization status of these individuals is unknown, and the exact extent of COVID-19 transmission (including circulation of variants) in Afghanistan is unclear at present, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided that the arriving persons shall undergo a mandatory minimum 14 days' institutional quarantine at Sector Headquarters Logistic and Communications, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Chhawla Camp," the Union Health Ministry's office memorandum said.

With IANS Inputs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Copper futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Copper prices on Monday traded up by 0.46 per cent to Rs 703.20 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

  • Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62202.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47117.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47306.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

  • Minor electrocuted in UP

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he was trying to charge an e-rickshaw battery by tapping a high tension wire in the district on Monday, police said.

  • Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Nickel prices rose by 2.22 per cent to Rs 1,433.50 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as speculators built up fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

  • Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Soybean prices on Monday went up by Rs 197 to Rs 8,350 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

  • Over 57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

  • 4 magnitude earthquake hits west Assam, tremors felt in north Bengal

    Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

  • PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

  • Gold futures gain on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 31 to Rs 47,337 per 10 gram in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 5,441 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

  • Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture B737 plane's inlet outer barrel components

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Boeing has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a contract to manufacture inlet outer barrel components and sub-assemblies of the B737 aircraft, and supply them to its facilities in the US, a statement said on Monday.

  • 19-year-old woman kills herself after wedding called off over dowry

    Bareilly (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday.

  • Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Crude oil prices rose Rs 105 to Rs 4,745 per barrel on Monday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

  • Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in food factory

    Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) At least two people were killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a boiler blast in a food factory in the city on Monday afternoon, police said.

  • Navjot Sidhu summons his advisors over controversial remarks

    Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): After their remarks sparked a controversy, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg to his residence here to discuss the matter.

  • Four arrested in J'khand for posessing beef

    Jamshedpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for posessing beef from the Kestonagar jungle in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, about 30 km from here, police said on Monday.

  • Hurriyat rejects allegations of involvement in 'selling' admissions in Pak medical colleges

    Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference on Monday rejected the allegations that amalgam leaders were involved in selling admissions in medical colleges of Pakistan for financing terror in Kashmir.  The Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, The Hurriyat Conference completely rejects and denounces the propaganda being promoted in print and other media by authorities, that its executive leadership, who could recommend aspiring Kashmiri candidates to medical and technica