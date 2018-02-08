Six times bigger viewership for IPL auction, claims Star Sports

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction received an overwhelming response on television, digital platforms and social media in the country and across the world.

A total of 46.5 million fans, approximately six times more than last year, tuned in to watch the two-day auction on the Star Sports Network as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data (Source: BARC 2+ U+R).

"Digital viewership too surged by five times on Hotstar as compared to 2017," Star Sports said in a statement.

The auction was telecast on six channels across the Star Sports Network.

"Over the years the Indian Premier League has captured the hearts of viewers not just in India but across the world. Going by the viewership so far, both, the anticipation and the quality of delivery have risen," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri said.

