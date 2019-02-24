Six teams to feature at South Asian Throwball Championship

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Six teams, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri lanka, Bhutan and Maldives, will take part in the South Asian Throwball Championship, to be held here next month.

The three-day event will be organised at the Kitoor Rani Chennama Stadium here on March 28.

Throwball is a game that originated in India and can be traced as one of the oldest games played. By organising the first South Asian Throwball Championship, the federation was looking at creating the momentum for inclusion of the game in global events, said Throwball Federation of India general secretary T. Ramanna.

Throwball has not been able to grab the attention and we would like to change that, he said and added, "Through the tournament, we want to create excitement and bring the game into the spotlight," he said.

