Six projects worth over Rs 389 cr sanctioned in NCRPB's 59th PSMG-I meeting

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A total of six projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 389.22 crore during the 59th Project Sanction and Monitoring Group-I (PSMG-I) meeting of the National Capital Regional Planning Board (NCRPB) held on September 28.

As per an official release of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), during the 59th PSMG-I meeting held in September under the chairmanship of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Housing, six projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 389.22 crore, out of which 4-transport sector projects having an estimated cost of Rs 149.31 crore are of PWD(B&R), Haryana; 1-Power Project having an estimated cost of Rs 31.58 crore is of RRVPN, Rajasthan and 1-River rejuvenation project having an estimated cost of Rs 208.33 crore is of Patiala Development Authority (PDA).

The NCRPB has provided financial assistance to 360 infrastructure development projects so far with an estimated cost of Rs 31,464 crore, out of which an amount of Rs 15,105 crore has been sanctioned as loan so far. The Board has released a loan amount of about Rs 12,441 crore till September 27, the MoHUA said.

NCRPB borrows from market and avails loans from multilateral and bilateral agencies i.e. ADB and KfW and extends loan assistance to NCR participating States and their parastatal agencies on very cheap interest rates for harmonized infrastructure development. (ANI)

