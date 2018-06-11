Six kids to represent India at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia

Six kids have been shortlisted after the auditions held in Gurugram to represent India at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia under Official Match Ball Career (OMBC). Children from all over the country auditioned for the OMBC. A total of 64 fortunate youngsters from all over the world will participate in the program. Two of the shortlisted kids from India will be delivering the all-important football to the pitch, where soccer legends will play for the ultimate prize in the sport. Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, who was one of the judges, was present at the occasion. The remaining four kids will witness FIFA World Cup in Russia.