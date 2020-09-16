Six Indian-Americans Among Miss World America 2020 Contestants

Among 28 women vying for the Miss World America 2020 title are six women of Indian-American roots.

America’s Miss World is the official national pageant that selects the contestant from the United States for entry to the Miss World pageant.

India's Manushi Chillar won the Miss World pageant in 2017.

Who Are the Contestants?

Serene Singh of Colorado

View photos

Serene Singh is a native Coloradan and a proud Sikh and South Asian American woman. A Rhodes Scholar, she is starting her Doctorate Degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Oxford.

Her bio notes that Singh cares deeply about empowering girls and women worldwide. As part of her work, she has founded her own organisation to help adolescent girls in Jharkhand, India fight for their education through virtual learning and fight for themselves through self-defence training.

Radhika Shah of Nevada

View photos

Radhika Shah will be attending Stanford University this fall as a Public Policy major. She has been featured on the front cover of MyVegas Magazine as one among the ‘Top 100 Women of Influence’.

Her contribution is particularly notable with respect to her founding of Real Autism Difference (RAD) to provide respite services for those with autism in the Southern Nevada Community and beyond. In just two years, she raised over $100,000 for RAD’s programs, according to her bio.

Manju Bangalore of Oregon

View photos

Story continues