Six football U-17 World Cup teams invited for Durga Puja celebrations

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The six teams slated to play their group matches here for the FIFA U-17 World Cup could join the festivities during Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival, a statement from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said.

"All six teams have been invited to be part of Durga Puja festivities here," a member involved with the LOC said.

England, Chile, Mexico and Iraq will play five Group F matches here while Japan and New Caledonia will lock horns in one Group E game.

Kolkata will host one round of 16, one quarter-final, a third place match and the final at the colossal Salt Lake Stadium which has been renovated for this purpose.

