Six Bridges Wash Away In Heavy Rains in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered

In the heavy rainfall that hit Madhya Pradesh, several bridges have reportedly been washed away raising concerns over the quality of construction by the state government. The worst-affected region in MP was the Gwalior-Chambal division. Four of the six bridges that were broken were built over a period of 12 years at a total cost of 33.55 crores, according to an NDTV report.

The MP government is said to have formed a committee to investigate into the quality of bridges that were washed away even as hefty amount of money was spent on building the structures.

The report quoted PWD minister Gopal Bhargava as saying the probe will look into the “design flaws” of the bridges.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas said on August 4 that 1,950 people were still stranded and efforts were on to rescue them.

“The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh is grim…1,225 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts are affected,” Chouhan said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army and the BSF together have succeeded in evacuating 5,950 people from 240 villages, he added.

The CM also reported that some people were airlifted from a place in Datia district where all the main roads are shut due to inundation.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who was on a survey of the affected region on Thursday, had to be airlifted by the Indian Air Force after his boat broke down in the flood-hit area of Datia district that was submerged underwater.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded an enquiry to address the damage caused by the floods.

“I demand from the government that the rescue operation should be carried out on a war footing in these areas, in view of the possibility of further rains,” MP Congress President Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi.

