Situation Under Control Even After Lockdown Relaxations: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 25 May, said that the situation is still under control in the national capital even after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed from 18 May.

"The situation is under control in Delhi, though I admit that COVID-19 cases are increasing slowly. Most of the cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and are being treated at home," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Status of Corona in Delhi after one week of relaxing the Lockdown | LIVE https://t.co/70B9nXFKoc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2020

While pointing out that around 3,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi since the fourth phase of the lockdown began, Kejriwal said, "There is nothing to worry about, unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rise rapidly."

"We are ready to deal with the situation if there's a spike in cases of coronavirus," he reportedly added.

Also Read: Senior AIIMS Doc Jitendra Nath Pande Dies of COVID-19 in Delhi

The CM claimed that while 3,314 COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at their homes, 2,000 have been admitted to hospitals.

"“Government and private hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients and out of these, 2,000 are occupied... 2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from today for those who go for COVID-19 treatment there.”" - Delhi CM Kejriwal, as quoted by PTI and ANI

The capital city has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at 14,053, including 276 deaths and 6,771 recovered/discharged/migrated patients. On Monday, as many as 635 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

Also Read: Migrant Harassed, Forced to Leave Kulfi Cart at Delhi-Noida Border

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsSituation Under Control Even After Lockdown Relaxations: Delhi CM . Read more on India by The Quint.