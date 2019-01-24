Situation for screenwriters in India, US same: 'Birdman' writer

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris of "Birdman" fame says screenwriters are considered lower in the pecking order in the filmmaking business -- whether it's in the US or in India.

Dinelaris was here on Thursday on an invitation by actor Boman Irani, who has launched his production house Irani MovieTone. The international writer conducted a day-long screenwriting workshop for budding writers, directors and students of cinema.

He said: "I have a company in New York as well where we develop writers...so, it's the same situation in the US and here in India where screenwriters are a little bit lower in the pecking order and that's just the way it is. I don't know why."

Dinelaris said he fell in love with a story written by Boman.

"My education of Hindi cinema began with Boman, but when I met Boman, I wasn't familiar with who he was and I hadn't seen any of his films. We just connected on the story that he was writing. Since meeting him, now I am developing a taste and a fascination (for Indian cinema)."

"I am unfamiliar (with Indian cinema) and I am just learning. I have seen a handful of films and I have seen Boman's work. I am opening myself to find a bridge. Hopefully, I will be well versed when we meet next," he added,

On the screenwriting workshop, Boman said: "Over the years, I decided to learn the craft by reading books and I met Alex in New York. He is like my brother. We discussed my script and he encouraged me.

"When I met Alex and his friends, I learnt so much. It is important that we share someone of his craft, intelligence and simplicity here. I am glad he agreed to come here."

