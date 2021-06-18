Situation in Afghanistan uncertain, fluid: Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Taliban's relentless pursuit of power through violence has created an uncertain environment in Afghanistan and the situation in the country is 'fluid' at this point in time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

In an interactive session at a virtual conference, the foreign secretary listed the withdrawal of US troops and the attempt by the Taliban to steadily expand its influence through 'targeted assassinations' and 'territorial aggression' as reasons triggering the uncertainty.

'I think the levels of violence and the fact that despite talks going on in Qatar and other places, their relentless pursuit of power through violence has made it an uncertain environment in any sense,' he said.

'India has always been for a peaceful solution, we have always called for a ceasefire, we have always advocated that there should be talks between the government and the Taliban and others that are involved in this process, involving all the neighbouring countries,' Shringla said.

The conference was organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

The foreign secretary said that it would be difficult to say how things would work out in Afghanistan.

'Many of those talks are on but as I said the situation is fluid and uncertain and at this point of time, it's very difficult to say how things would work out,' he said.

Shringla's remarks came in response to a question on how safe it will be for Indian companies to invest in the mining sector in Afghanistan in view of the withdrawal of US troops by September 11.

'We hope the time will come when companies can go in and invest and realise their returns on investments appropriately and there is peace and stability in the country,' he said.

'Needless to say that is something that we are fervently hoping for as a neighbour and friend of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan. But as I said the situation today is very fluid and obviously a large number of US and coalition forces that have maintained a certain amount of stability,' he added.

Shringla said the US troops withdrawal would create an environment of uncertainty.

'When they pull out, it creates an environment of uncertainty and we have to watch and see,' he said.

In a major announcement, US President Joe Biden in April announced that the US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan beginning May 1 and the process will be completed by September 11.

Amid renewed push in the Afghan peace process, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks on the issue with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

On September 12 last year, an Indian delegation attended the inaugural ceremony of the negotiations in Doha while Jaishankar joined it through video conference.

The Ministry of External Affairs last week said that India was in touch with various stakeholders in Afghanistan in pursuance of its long-term commitment to peace and development in the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested close to USD three billions in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan. PTI MPB SMN SMN