Sitharaman hails Yogi Adityanath for creating investment-friendly atmosphere in UP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating an investment-friendly atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh.

Sitharaman is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh. She attended a programme for Ganga Expressway securitisation loan sanction.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said, "There was a bit of hesitation when the defence corridor was announced for Uttar Pradesh. Industrial climate prevails in many states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana and others. While agriculture and medium and small scale industries (MSME) were more important to Uttar Pradesh. But today, the chief minister has shown it by doing it.

"I am very proud of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who understands the larger national interest, translates that into state's policies and takes it at the execution level to the last mile," she added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of the state's economy. He also hailed Sitharaman for allocating a budget for infrastructure development.

"We are connecting Meerut in west Uttar Pradesh with Prayagraj in the east. Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of the state's economy. Travelling time from Lucknow to Meerut will decrease to 5 hours and 6.5 hours from Prayagraj to Meerut through Ganga Expressway," said the chief minister.

"State government had decided to create a 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut. 93 per cent of land acquisition process is complete. Agra-Lucknow expressway has been completed. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocation of funds in Union Budget for big infrastructure development," he added. (ANI)