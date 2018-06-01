Sita's birth from earthen pot shows test tube baby concept existed during Ramayana: UP Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that Lord Rama's wife, Sita, was born through In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. While addressing an event, Sharma stated that the technological advancements in India are not at all new. In support to this statement, Sharma cited the example of Sita's birth. He said, "People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed."