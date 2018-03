Leader of the Communist Party of India Sitaram Yechury and former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India Prakash Karat evaded question on Syama Prasad Mukherjee statue vandalism in Kolkata. Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue was vandalised in West Bengal's Kolkata. The incident comes as part of heated statue vandalism row that seems to have started in the nation.