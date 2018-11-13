Sitaram Yechury meets MK Stalin to forge front against BJP

In an effort to bring together political parties opposed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin at latter's residence in Chennai. This comes within days of both the leaders meeting Telangana Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and giving their support to the alliance against the NDA for the 2019 polls.