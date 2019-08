Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury left for Srinagar from Delhi Airport on August 29. Supreme Court gave Yechury the permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 28. He will meet his party leader Yousuf Tarigami in Srinagar. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I am going to meet my party leader Yousuf Tarigami."