Sitaram Yechury gets re-elected as CPI (M) General Secretary

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M))'s Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as its General Secretary at the 22nd Party Congress in Hyderabad on Sunday. On receiving a second term as party's General Secretary he said, "This is a big responsibility. This is a determination to defeat the four pronged attack mounted by RSS, BJP on Indian people. Also, to carry forward people's struggle and the primary objective for this is to ensure that the RSS and BJP is ousted from the government."