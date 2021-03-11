SIT Probe Ordered After Jarkiholi Dubs ‘Sex Scandal’ a Conspiracy

The Karnataka government has resolved to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged “conspiracy” to tarnish BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, reported PTI.

This decision comes in the aftermath of a ‘sex scandal’, which led to Jarkiholi resigning from his post as the Water Resources Minister.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as per PTI, said on Wednesday, 10 March, that they had decided to set up an SIT probe, on the basis of a complaint by Jarkiholi, who demanded a thorough investigation into the attempt to defame him through a ''fake video’’.

"“Today we have ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team to find out all the aspects of the case, such as who was behind it, who hatched the conspiracy, where the CD (videos) was prepared.” " - Basavaraj Bommai

Further, according to PTI, Bommai informed that the SIT will be headed by Additional Police Commissioner (West) Soumendu Mukherjee.

Also Read: Jarkiholi Row: Relief for B’luru Ministers, Court Restrains Media

THE ALLEGED ‘SEX SCANDAL’

Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from his post on Wednesday, 3 March, in the wake of an alleged 'sex scandal' CD that put the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state in a spot.

A social activist had reportedly filed a police complaint against the state Water Resources Minister, alleging that Jarkiholi allegedly sought sexual favours from a woman in return of a promise of a government job. The woman had approached the social activist after the BJP minister allegedly threatened her.

However, days later, as per PTI, the activist announced that he was withdrawing his complaint.

WHAT HAS JARKIHOLI CLAIMED?

Jarkiholi, according to PTI, has claimed that there is a big conspiracy against them, involving some big names.



However, he has not named the conspirators.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read: Now Embroiled in Sex Scandal, Who is Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi?

. Read more on India by The Quint.SIT Probe Ordered After Jarkiholi Dubs ‘Sex Scandal’ a ConspiracyI Saw Similipal Forest Burn, Crops Get Damaged, Wildlife Being Hit . Read more on India by The Quint.