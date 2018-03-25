Sister of woman trafficked to Dubai seeks EAM Swaraj's assistance

Sister of a woman, who was trafficked to Dubai on lured of a good job, sought help of Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her back. Victim, Asma Begum, was lured of a job in Dubai by agents named Nasreen and Abaid. The Victim went to Dubai on 18 March. She has claimed that she is being assaulted and tortured. The family members also claimed that agents are demanding 2.5 Lakhs to send Asma back to India. "My sister went to Dubai on 18 march, they said they are sending my sister to their relative home in Dubai, they kept her in an office, my sister refused to stay there. They started misbehaving with her, they took her phone and started assaulting and torturing her". Agents are demanding two and half lakhs for sending her back to Indian," said Asma's sister.